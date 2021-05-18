Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 548,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000. Aldeyra Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

ALDX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 4,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,899. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

