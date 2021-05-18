Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 269,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.06% of TFF Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,091 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFFP. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

