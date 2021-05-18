Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 291,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,400,736. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

