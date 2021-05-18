Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,310. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.