ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Announces Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,890. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

