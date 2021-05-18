ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $54.79

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.79, but opened at $50.18. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 484 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

