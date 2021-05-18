Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

