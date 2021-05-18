Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0560 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ambrosus Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 720,355,993 coins and its circulating supply is 185,006,726 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.