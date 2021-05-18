Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $76,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amcor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 804,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 763,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

