Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

