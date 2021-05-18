Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

