American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

