American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 77,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,663. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

