American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

