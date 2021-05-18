American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells $755,702.38 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMWL opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $85,204,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

