Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

USAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $219.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 899,011 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.