Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.