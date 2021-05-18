Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

USAS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $219.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

