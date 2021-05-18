AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.