AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $95.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,916 shares of company stock worth $3,603,553. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.