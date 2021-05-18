Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $101.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $103.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $85.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $421.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,075 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $950.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

