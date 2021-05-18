Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post sales of $30.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $126.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $149.90 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTRS. Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BTRS stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $100,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,714,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,175,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,024,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $32,232,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.