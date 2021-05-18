Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

