Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.17. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.85. 268,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,624. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $449.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

