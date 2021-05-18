Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.47 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 103,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,407. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.