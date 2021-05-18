Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 103,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,407. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

