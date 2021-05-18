Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $102.95 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.