Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ASB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,686. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

