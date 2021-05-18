Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. Eaton reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $18.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.71. 17,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,346. Eaton has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

