Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $29.90 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $402,779.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $2,344,315. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $296.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

