Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 2,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,592. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

