Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 480,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,998. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

