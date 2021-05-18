Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

McAfee stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

