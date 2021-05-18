Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 44.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 48.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,405,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $50,876,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $216.80. 140,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,180. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.10. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.