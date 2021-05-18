Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.56. Textron reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 376.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.38. 1,201,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Textron by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

