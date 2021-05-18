Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce ($1.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

