Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.04. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $155.74 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

