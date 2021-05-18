Analysts Issue Forecasts for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Utz Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Utz Brands by 709.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

