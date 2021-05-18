Analysts Offer Predictions for BTRS Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BTRS in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $100,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $46,714,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $36,175,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $36,024,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $32,232,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

