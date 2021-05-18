Analysts Offer Predictions for GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 783.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $16,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

