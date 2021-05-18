Analysts Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Target Price at $21.43

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,789. The firm has a market cap of $715.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

