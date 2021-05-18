Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) PT at C$79.57

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAG shares. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$70.81. 44,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.11. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$38.91 and a 12 month high of C$72.31.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

