Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target at $4.06

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCANF. Macquarie lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OceanaGold stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 97,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,333. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

