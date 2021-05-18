Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Target Price at C$15.33

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SMU.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.19. 190,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.04. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$9.66 and a 52 week high of C$16.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

