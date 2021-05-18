Analysts Set Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Price Target at $13.60

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SURF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 1,932,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,781. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.