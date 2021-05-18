Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. 3,415,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,512. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

