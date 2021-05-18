Analyzing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Birchcliff Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Murphy Oil 2 6 5 0 2.23

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.31%. Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $16.73, indicating a potential downside of 21.96%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35% Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million 1.71 -$41.74 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 1.17 $1.15 billion $0.87 24.64

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Murphy Oil on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

