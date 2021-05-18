AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $709.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

