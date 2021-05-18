Andrea Fiederer Sells 6,000 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50.

Andrea Fiederer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get goeasy alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of goeasy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$142.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,707. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$48.29 and a 12 month high of C$157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$139.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.