Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.