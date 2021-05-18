Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANGN stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

ANGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

